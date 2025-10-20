Darren Waller Injury Update: Dolphins Receive Positive News on TE's Mid-Game Exit
The Dolphins have had little go right for them through the first two months of the season but they did get a bit of good news on Monday as Ian Rapoport reports that tight end Darren Waller suffered a pec strain, not a full tear, during Sunday's blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns.
There was fear that Waller's injury could be season-ending or at least land him on the sidelines for a prolonged period, but he will be considered week-to-week per Rapoport. Late Sunday, Waller's agent Drew Rosenhaus categorized it as a "pec strain" and today's MRI confirmed that optimism.
Waller, who retired back in July only to unretire and be dealt from the Giants to the Dolphins, first took the field for Mike McDaniel's team in Week 4 and made a big splash. The 33-year-old caught two touchdown passes against the Jets in what remains Miami's only victory of the year. He followed that up with a five-catch, 78-yard output against the Panthers that included a touchdown. Last week he caught two balls for 12 yards and once again found the end zone.
Miami currently has a number of question marks. No drastic changes appear to be expected at the head coach and quarterback levels just yet but that could change if the struggles continue. If nothing else, a healthy Waller on the field will provide one of the few reliable options for a punchless offense.