SI

Darren Waller Joins Michael Thomas in Niche NFL History After Big Night for Dolphins

Waller had 27 yards and two receiving touchdowns in his Miami debut and the team's first win of the season.

Brigid Kennedy

Waller finished with two receiving touchdowns in his Dolphins debut and NFL return.
Waller finished with two receiving touchdowns in his Dolphins debut and NFL return. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Darren Waller is so back.

After coming out of retirement in July, at which point he was also dealt from the Giants to the Dolphins, Waller made his return to the field on Monday night. And it's safe to say the Fins tight end made a splash.

The 33-year-old, who last played a game in 2023, had 27 yards and two receiving touchdowns in Miami's 27-21 victory over the Jets, which was also the team's first of the season.

With the two scores, Waller joins former Saints wideout Michael Thomas as one of two players in NFL history with two receiving TDs in their first game back after not playing the previous season, per ESPN.

A niche piece of history, but a cool fact, for sure.

Now that Waller has made his mark—and in the wake of Tyreek Hill's no-good injury—perhaps the tight end will get even more looks going forward, starting with Sunday's game vs. the Panthers.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL