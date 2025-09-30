Darren Waller Joins Michael Thomas in Niche NFL History After Big Night for Dolphins
Darren Waller is so back.
After coming out of retirement in July, at which point he was also dealt from the Giants to the Dolphins, Waller made his return to the field on Monday night. And it's safe to say the Fins tight end made a splash.
The 33-year-old, who last played a game in 2023, had 27 yards and two receiving touchdowns in Miami's 27-21 victory over the Jets, which was also the team's first of the season.
With the two scores, Waller joins former Saints wideout Michael Thomas as one of two players in NFL history with two receiving TDs in their first game back after not playing the previous season, per ESPN.
A niche piece of history, but a cool fact, for sure.
Now that Waller has made his mark—and in the wake of Tyreek Hill's no-good injury—perhaps the tight end will get even more looks going forward, starting with Sunday's game vs. the Panthers.