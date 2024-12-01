Fox Analyst Rips Texans Defender for 'Disrespectful' Cheap Shot on Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars-Houston Texans game saw a scary moment unfold when quarterback Trevor Lawrence got slammed by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair while sliding on the end of a run.
Al-Shaair intentionally raised his arm to hit Lawrence in the head, causing the Jaguars quarterback to bang his head on the ground. Lawrence was seen displaying the fencing posture, a clear indication of a head injury, and was quickly carted off the field and ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game.
The NFL world couldn’t hold back their disgust at Al-Shaair’s late dirty hit, and neither could Fox analyst Daryl Johnston.
“It's everything you're not supposed to do,” Johnston said. “Everything. You’ll see this in slow motion, and Azeez Al-Shaair does everything you’re trying to prevent in this situation. It’s reckless. It’s disrespectful. There's an honor that you give to your opponent on the football field and you respect him.
“There’s opportunities to be physical and give big hits and play this game in that manner, and there’s other times when there’s a respect that you grant to your opponent.”
Lawrence entered Week 12’s game with a lingering shoulder injury that caused him to miss two games. He went 4-of-10 for 41 yards and one interception before suffering the head injury.
In the aftermath of Al-Shaair’s dirty hit, some Jaguars and Texans players engaged in a feisty brawl on the field. Al-Shaair was ejected along with Jaguars defensive back Jarrian Jones, even though the Texans defender was the blatant offender.