Davante Adams Begrudgingly Names 49ers As NFL's Best Team Heading Into Week 2
Davante Adams is the furthest thing from a San Francisco 49ers fan.
Adams grew up in Palo Alto, Calif., shunning the local red-and-gold team and instead rooting for the Oakland Raiders—the franchise he now plays for in Las Vegas.
On Tuesday's episode of the Up & Adams show, host Kay Adams chatted about the 49ers' 32–19 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football and asked the Raiders star to name a team that could top San Francisco in the NFC right now.
"They might be the best team in football right now," Adams said. "We'll see how this thing continues to unfold, but they've got a hell of a squad every year."
Kay Adams pointed out that the receiver uttered that statement through gritted teeth.
"I did," Adams responded with a smile.
The 49ers have been quite the heel over Adams's career. San Francisco defeated Green Bay in the playoffs twice over his eight years with the Packers, including a 37–20 victory in the 2020 NFC Championship Game. In fact, Adams's last career game with the Packers was a 13–10 loss to the 49ers at Lambeau Field in the divisional round on Jan. 22, 2022.
"Since I've been in the league, I don't know I can say anybody [could top the 49ers in the NFC]—other than when I was on the Packers I was hoping that we would, obviously. They've knocked my dreams off a few times."
Adams, who caught five passes for 59 yards for the Raiders in Week 1, will return to the field Sunday for a Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.