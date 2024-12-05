Davante Adams Addressed His Possible Future With Jets Next Season
The New York Jets are 3-9 this season.
They've fired their head coach, Robert Saleh. They traded for Aaron Rodgers's longtime star receiver Davante Adams. Neither move has jumpstarted a season that's been anything but what was expected with Rodgers returning from an Achilles tear.
As for Adams, would he be willing to return to New York next season despite things not going as planned in 2024?
"That's a great question and I truly don't have an answer to it right now," Adams said when asked about 2025. "I would love to be a part of this football team. I love these guys. Came in, like I said, Day 1 I was welcomed. ...I'd love to go to war with these guys but it's a business. There is a lot of pieces contractually and obviously with Aaron's future and a lot of things that I can't control, so we're just going to finish this year off strong and hopefully we do enough to where everybody is feeling like it's the right thing to do for us to stay here. But after this year, we'll assess and figure it out," Adams added.
Since joining the Jets, Adams has caught 31 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns. In total this season, including his numbers with the Raiders before the trade, Adams has hauled in 49 passes for 553 yards and three scores through nine games.
Adams will be a free agent after this season, and as he alluded to, his future in New York is likely tied to what Rodgers decides to do in 2025 and beyond.