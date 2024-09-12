Davante Adams Makes Bold Claim About Lamar Jackson Ahead of Matchup With Ravens
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday as both teams look to capture their first win of the season.
For any team facing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the preparation is incredibly intense because of all the different ways that he impacts the football game.
Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams said that he's found himself watching highlights of Jackson to improve his own game as a ball carrier, and made a bold claim about the Ravens star when speaking to the media on Wednesday.
"Going into my '21 season, broken tackles was an area that I really wanted to focus on and push and make better, and I was literally finding myself watching Lamar Jackson highlights in my locker before games," Adams said. "The dude changed the game. In my opinion, he's the best, in my opinion, the best ball carrier ever, no matter what position you want to talk about. I don't think anybody's as big of a threat carrying the football. Obviously, he's worked really hard to develop it and the other parts of his game as well, you've seen that come a long way as well.
"So he's a huge threat and somebody you've gotta be accountable for out there and make sure you know what he's doing... He's a hell of a football player."
Clearly there's no shortage of respect from Adams towards Jackson.
We'll see which star gets the better of the other when the two teams square off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET in Baltimore.