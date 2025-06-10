Davante Adams Details Mood Inside Rams Locker Room Compared to Previous Stops
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is entering his first season with the franchise and is feeling "rejuvenated" as he enters his 12th year in the league.
The last few seasons have been chaotic for Adams—as he was stuck in the middle of in-season coaching changes with two different franchises—once with the Las Vegas Raiders and again with the New York Jets.
Despite this, the 32-year-old Adams has continued to produce at a high-level. Last season, despite the poor season with the Jets from a wins and losses perspective, Adams recorded his fifth-straight 1,000-plus yard season.
Adams is looking to continue his strong production this season in Los Angeles inside a more stable locker room.
"Everybody's in a good mood," Adams said as he described the minicamp environment, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. "It's not like a dark cloud over the building. And I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."
Adams would certainly like to compete for a championship that has eluded him throughout his career so far. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro wideout will be in position for another shot at the postseason as he chases a Lombardi Trophy.