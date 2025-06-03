Davante Adams Is Already Showing Off Veteran Moves to New Teammate Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua is living out one of his NFL dreams after the Los Angeles Rams signed Davante Adams this offseason to join the squad as his Rams teammate. Nacua previously called it a "surreal" experience to play alongside Adams, whom he's long admired.
Nacua now gets to practice with his fellow star receiver at OTAs. Cameras caught a fun interaction between the two receivers on Monday. Adams, being the veteran that he is, had a little coaching moment with 24-year-old Nacua.
Adams was showing off some of his release tactics to Nacua, who mimicked them in return. It seems pretty clear that these two players are getting along well already.
It's going to be fun watching these two competing together on the field in 2025.
The duo's partnership got off to a good start, too, when Nacua forfeited wearing No. 17 on the Rams so that Adams could sport his famed number. Nacua switched to No. 12 for Adams in what seems to be a move of respect.