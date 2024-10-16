Davante Adams Expected to Make Jets Debut Sunday vs. Steelers
New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams, who was acquired on Tuesday in exchange for a third-round draft pick from the Las Vegas Raiders, is expected to make his team debut on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced.
Adams, who has missed three consecutive games with a hamstring injury while still with the Raiders, is healthy enough to play and has participated in game prep with his new team this week.
The entrance of Adams to the fold will be welcomed for a struggling Jets offense. In three games this season, Adams has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. Last season, in 17 games, Adams caught 103 passes on 175 targets for 1,144 yards and eight scores. At 31 years old, he's still a very effective receiver with chemistry with Aaron Rodgers that should assist him as he picks up the offense.
The Jets and Steelers are set to do battle on Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh.