Davante Adams Had Perfect 'Jumpman' Joke After Garrett Wilson's One-Handed TD Catch
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson put on a show on Thursday night, reeling in a pair of one-handed touchdown catches to help lead his team to a 21-13 victory over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium.
The second of Wilson's two spectacular catches came on a 3rd-and-19 play in the fourth quarter with the Jets on the Texans' 26-yard line, and saw the third-year pro reach back with his right hand and stab the ball in the air just as he was able to get his left foot and left shin down in the end zone.
The play, which was initially ruled an incomplete pass, was overturned to a touchdown and dropped the jaws of fans and even Wilson's teammates.
After the game, fellow wide receiver Davante Adams spoke to reporters and joked that Wilson could run into some endorsement conflicts after his incredible catch.
"I don't know, I told him he might get kicked from Adidas after that one," Adams said. "That one looked like he headed over to Jumpman with me, so we gonna see. I'm gonna talk to some people about that one but ..."
"I ain't gonna say they gonna replace the logo ... Mike [Michael Jordan] might not like me saying that but that was a hard catch."
And Adams wasn't the only one to make the comparison to the Chicago Bulls legend.
"He looked like he was Jordan," Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw said. "Unbelievable."
Adams and Kinlaw both have a point, as the resemblance is clearly there.
Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich said that the one-handed grab "might rival" former New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr.'s amazing touchdown reception, which he made in a 2014 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Wilson urged his teammates to hold off on celebrating until it was confirmed a catch. He told Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung after the game that he wasn't even sure why the play was overturned.
But it was, and it's a catch sure to have fans around the NFL buzzing for quite some time.