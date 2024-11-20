Davante Adams Had Blunt Reponse When Asked if He Regrets Joining Aaron Rodgers, Jets
Wide receiver Davante Adams leapt out of the frying pan and into the fire by getting traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets this season. At the time of the trade the Raiders were flailing, directionless, and very unlikely to make a postseason run. Just over a month later, Las Vegas isn't in much better shape but the Jets, too, are flailing, directionless, and very unlikely to make a postseason run.
Which wasn't supposed to happen. The Adams trade was expected to be the catalyst to spur New York—and, more importantly, quarterback Aaron Rodgers—to more inspired levels of play. Instead the Jets continued on their death spiral, and after a narrow loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday hold a 3-8 record with six games to play.
Appearing on Kay Adams's Up & Adams, the All-Pro wideout was asked if he had any regrets about getting traded to New York. He had a blunt response that should dissuade any further questions on the matter.
"Nah, I don't live my life like that," Adams responded. "You'll drive yourself crazy. Hindsight is always 20/20... We're talking about playing with Aaron Rodgers here. This isn't like taking some crazy gamble, going somewhere with some rookie who's unproven. Neither of us have played nearly as good as we're capable of playing. When you're rolling the dice, you hope that it's favoring you more. You got trick dice, it still might not work. We're trying to do everything we can, and (we're) still going."
Adams has acclimated himself well enough to the offense, recording 26 catches for 278 yards in five games. But as he noted that isn't up to his usual standards and has proven not be enough to propel the Jets to wins.
A lot has to go right outside of Adams for New York to win some games down the stretch. But clearly the wideout believes he is where he belongs, no matter how everything turns out.