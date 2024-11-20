New Video Shows Davante Adams Getting Mad at Aaron Rodgers During Loss to Colts
It's a tough week to be anyone on the New York Jets, really, but it's a particularly tough week to be general manager Joe Douglas, who was recently let go amid the team's 3-8 start, and Aaron Rodgers, who reports now suggest owner Woody Johnson wanted benched just four games into the year.
Given all of the hullabaloo at Jets HQ, it's possible 40-year-old Rodgers might hang up his helmet at the end of the season ... or, at the very least, find a new team onto which he can recruit all of his friends. But of course, no friend might that decision frustrate more than Jets receiver Davante Adams, who notably moved from Las Vegas to New York mid-season to be reunited with Rodgers, specifically.
Now, a new video from the team's 28-27 loss against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday offers a glimpse into what could be Adam's impending frustration with both his crumbling new team and even his former Packers QB.
Rather than throw to a wide-open Adams, Rodgers tosses the ball to the left; the pass is blocked. A visibly angry Adams stomps his feet in response.
Out of the frying pan, into the fire?