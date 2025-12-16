Rams Not Shutting Down Possibility of Davante Adams Playing ‘TNF’ vs. Seahawks
Davante Adams is questionable to play in Thursday night’s Rams-Seahawks NFC West primetime showdown after he aggravated a hamstring injury during a non-contact play on Sunday.
Initially, the Rams deemed the veteran receiver as “week-to-week” with the injury, seemingly cutting him out of the equation for Thursday night. However, the narrative is changing some as Los Angeles coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that the team is going to give Adams “every chance” to be ready to play against Seattle.
“He’s as tough as it gets,” McVay said, via The Athletic’s Nate Atkins. “I want to see what it looks like with the time we have.”
Adams still isn’t practicing on Tuesday, which makes it seem like he might not be ready to go in just two days. But, the team isn’t shutting him down yet, which is a positive sign.
The Rams clinched a playoff spot with Sunday’s win over the Lions, so the team will definitely want their receiver back on the field healthy and ready to go in a few weeks when the postseason begins. Sitting him for this week’s game in order to promote longevity for his season may be the solution the Rams take.