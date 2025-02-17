Why Davante Adams Will Likely Be Cut by Jets After Aaron Rodgers Move
Davante Adams has almost certainly played his last game as a member of the New York Jets.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, Adams's fate is all but certain, given his connection to the 41-year-old quarterback. At the end of the season, Adams signaled that if Rodgers was gone he almost certainly would be too. That's because his salary cap hit in 2025 is $38.3 million. He'd have to rework the deal if he wanted to stay with the franchise but with Rodgers gone, that's highly unlikely.
ESPN's Rich Cimini explored the situation in an article on Sunday.
Adams indicated at the end of the season that his future with the team was tied to Rodgers. He's under contract for two more years, but he won't have to request his release. It will happen because his 2025 cap charge is prohibitive -- $38.3 million, none of it guaranteed. The only way to stay is to renegotiate the deal, and he probably prefers to be released, allowing him to test free agency for the first time.
The Jets would save $29.9 million but cutting Adams loose.
The 32-year-old three-time All-Pro landed with New York on October 15, 2024, when the Jets sent a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Las Vegas Raiders to secure his services. In 11 games with the franchise, Adams caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Jets have cleaned house after a 5–12 season and will likely attempt to build with youth. That leaves no room for Adams or Rodgers. Both former Green Bay Packers stars will be hitting free agency for the first time in their careers.