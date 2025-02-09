SI

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Could Look to Reunite if Both Leave Jets in 2025

The Jets informed Rodgers this week that they plan to part ways with him.

The New York Jets informed Aaron Rodgers this week that they plan to move on from him as their quarterback in 2025, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer confirmed Sunday. Now? His longtime teammate could look to move on with him.

"With the Jets and QB Aaron Rodgers headed for a split..." NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. "Don’t be surprised if they move on from Davante Adams (with his huge cap number), too. They could reunite elsewhere."

Davante Adams left his 2025 contract unchanged and his $38.3M cap number is untenable," he wrote in a follow-up. "He’d have to agree to a new deal to stay. And with Aaron Rodgers moving on, Adams likely will, as well. Adams would like to be on the West Coast, I’m told."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported also on Saturday that Adams is “intrigued” by a return to the West Coast—where he grew up—and would be open to joining either the Chargers or Rams in Los Angeles.

After spending just over two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams was traded to the Jets this past October in a move that reunited him with Rodgers—whom he played eight seasons with for the Green Bay Packers. New York went just 5–12 this season and after hiring Aaron Glenn as their next head coach, look to be undergoing a complete organizational makeover.

