Davante Adams Expected to Miss Week 5 Clash vs. Broncos With Injury Amid Trade Rumors
Davante Adams wants the Las Vegas Raiders to trade him, but that may be more complicated than it first appeared.
The three-time All-Pro is not expected to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday due to a hamstring injury that may linger into Week 6, The Athletic's Diana Russini reported Wednesday. That means any team trading for Adams and his hefty contract would have to wait to deploy him on the field.
Moving Adams was already complicated, given that he'll turn 32 in December and is in the third season of a five-year, $140 million contract. He carries a cap hit of $25.35 million in 2024 that jumps to $44.1 million in each of the next two seasons. It's a lot.
A second-round pick and additional compensation was the price the San Francisco 49ers requested for Brandon Aiyuk earlier this summer, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, which seems similar to what the Raiders would ask for in return. But Aiyuk was 26 and didn't have Adams's contract.
The Los Angeles Chargers fetched a fourth-round pick from the Chicago Bears for Keenan Allen, and the Buffalo Bills received a 2025 second-rounder from the Houston Texans but had to attach a sixth-rounder in 2024 and a fifth-rounder in 2025 to get that done. It seems likely the Raiders would get a similar return.
Adams has posted four consecutive 100-catch, 1,000-yard seasons. He can be an elite receiver when healthy. Teams will make offers for him, but the Raiders' path to a trade just got more complicated.