Davante Adams’s Top Free Agency Priority May Not Be Teaming Up With Aaron Rodgers
Davante Adams is a free agent for the first time in his career, but his next move might not be tied to a former teammate.
Many have assumed that once the New York Jets released Adams and Aaron Rodgers, the pair would attempt to team up again. But the three-time All-Pro receiver might have another motivation in free agency.
Several reporters, including NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, are claiming Adams would prefer to wind up on the West Coast. Teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers have often been mentioned as potential destinations.
As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler pointed out, Adams grew up in northern California, which makes the 49ers a real fit.
Both L.A. teams and San Francisco have settled quarterback situations, so Rodgers will not be landing with any of them. The Las Vegas Raiders could be a potential fit for both players, but the Raiders traded Adams to the Jets during the 2024 season, and it might be strange to boomerang back so quickly.
Adams finished the 2024 season with 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. He played three games for the Raiders before they shipped him to New York in exchange for a third-round pick. Moving to the Jets reunited Adams with Rodgers, whom he played eight seasons with for the Green Bay Packers.
The 32-year-old Adams will be one of the top receivers available this offseason. It will be fascinating to see what he prioritizes as the process moves forward.