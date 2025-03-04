Jets Officially Cut Davante Adams After Trade Talks Stall
Davante Adams will be hitting free agency for the first time.
The New York Jets officially released the three-time All-Pro wide receiver on Tuesday, sending him to the open market. New York attempted to find a trade partner for Adams but was unsuccessful, leading to his release.
Adams was set to earn $35.6 million in base salary in each of the next two seasons, but none was guaranteed. The Jets' move will free up almost $30 million toward 2025 and resets what the team can do moving forward.
New York acquired Adams via trade from the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 15 in exchange for a third-round pick. The deal reunited the star receiver with Aaron Rodgers, who was his quarterback for eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The Jets finished 5-12, leading to a complete revamp of the franchise. The first personnel domino to fall came when they announced their intention to cut Rodgers loose, which all but sealed Adams's fate.
After arriving in New York, the 32-year-old receiver caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. Overall, during the 2024 season, he had 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games.
Adams has never been a free agent before and is hitting the open market after proving he is still capable of putting up big numbers. Don't be surprised if he and Rodgers attempt to team up again.