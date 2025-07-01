SI

Ex-Packer Trolled Aaron Rodgers With Perfect One-Liner About His Secret Wedding

One of Rodgers's close friends couldn't resist poking fun at the Steelers quarterback.

Kristen Wong

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 11, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 11, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. / Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Love was appropriately in the air at Jordan Love's wedding, when the Green Bay Packers quarterback married longtime girlfriend Ronika Stone in a sweet marriage ceremony in front of friends and family. So, too, was a little bit of sass.

Former Packers tackle David Bakhtiari was among those invited to Love's wedding, despite playing with Love for just one season in Green Bay. As the NFL vet enjoyed the food and festivities, he couldn't help but take a hilarious jab at another quarterback and ex-teammate, one he played with for much, much longer.

"Love is love. Congrats to the Loves," Bakhtiari wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding."

Aaron Rodgers surprisingly revealed that he got married this past offseason when he reported to Pittsburgh Steelers camp last month. The 41-year-old declined to give specifics about his secret marriage or his new wife but did show off the bling on his left ring finger.

Bakhtiari is one of Rodgers's close friends from his Packers days, and he seems to have made his teasing comment about the notoriously prickly quarterback in good fun. No harm, no foul—and no wedding invite, apparently, for Rodgers's old teammates.

