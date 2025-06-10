SI

Aaron Rodgers Casually Addresses Rumors About Him Getting Married This Offseason

The new Steelers quarterback was seen wearing a ring on his wedding ring finger when signing his new deal.

Madison Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addresses media at minicamp.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addresses media at minicamp. / Pittsburgh Steelers/Screengrab
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers sparked rumors about his marriage status on Saturday when he was photographed signing his official deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers while wearing a ring on his wedding ring finger.

Knowing Rodgers, it could've been any type of ring, but the new Steelers quarterback confirmed that it is in fact a wedding ring while speaking to media at minicamp on Tuesday. The veteran quarterback is officially a married man.

In true Rodgers fashion, he was extremely nonchalant when addressing his marriage.

"Yeah, it's a wedding ring," Rodgers said. "It's been a couple months."

There isn't much information about Rodgers's wife out there, other than her name being Brittani. Rodgers dropped the news that he had a girlfriend while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show back in December.

This might have been part of the reason Rodgers took so long to sign with the Steelers this offseason, as he continued to note how he needed time for personal matters.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL