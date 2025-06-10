Aaron Rodgers Casually Addresses Rumors About Him Getting Married This Offseason
Aaron Rodgers sparked rumors about his marriage status on Saturday when he was photographed signing his official deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers while wearing a ring on his wedding ring finger.
Knowing Rodgers, it could've been any type of ring, but the new Steelers quarterback confirmed that it is in fact a wedding ring while speaking to media at minicamp on Tuesday. The veteran quarterback is officially a married man.
In true Rodgers fashion, he was extremely nonchalant when addressing his marriage.
"Yeah, it's a wedding ring," Rodgers said. "It's been a couple months."
There isn't much information about Rodgers's wife out there, other than her name being Brittani. Rodgers dropped the news that he had a girlfriend while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show back in December.
This might have been part of the reason Rodgers took so long to sign with the Steelers this offseason, as he continued to note how he needed time for personal matters.