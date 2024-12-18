David Montgomery’s Classy Gesture After Season-Ending Injury Loved by Fans
There’s no one quite like Monty.
Detroit Lions star running back David Montgomery suffered a torn MCL in Week 15’s loss to the Buffalo Bills and will undergo season-ending surgery, according to coach Dan Campbell. Just days after the sad news, however, Montgomery was spotted hosting a local coat drive in the metro Detroit area.
Montgomery is partnered with The Yunion, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth and serving families in the Detroit community, which set up the charitable event on Tuesday. The 27-year-old running told reporters at the event he was optimistic about his chances of playing again this season, as he wasn’t placed on injured reserve.
He also expressed his confidence in the Lions to make it the rest of the way without him:
“This sucks, and it’s very unfortunate that I happened to be one of the guys that is down, but we got more than enough firepower to get the job done,” Montgomery said. “I’ll be cheering from the sidelines.”
All class from the Lions star.
Fans loved Montgomery’s kind gesture for the city in the wake of his devastating injury.
Montgomery racked up 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry in his second season in Detroit.