Lions Get More Bad News With Latest David Montgomery Injury Update

The star running back exited Sunday's loss to the Bills in the second quarter.

Madison Williams

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery runs into the end zone to score a touchdown.
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery runs into the end zone to score a touchdown. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions may lose another star player for the season following their 48–42 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday as running back David Montgomery tore his MCL and is out indefinitely, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Montgomery will undergo more testing on his knee before officially making a decision about his 2024 season. It's very possible Montgomery's season could be over depending on what tests reveal. Schefter added that there are, "people in the Lions’ organization who believe that David Montgomery will be lost for the season."

The running back exited Sunday's game in the second quarter after he limped off the field following a fourth down conversion. He remained on the sideline for the rest of the game.

The Lions received a lot of unfortunate injury news on Monday as defensive lineman Alim McNeill suffered a torn ACL, cornerback Carlton Davis III fractured his jaw and corner Khalil Dorsey suffered a likely season-ending ankle injury during Sunday's loss. The Lions are banged up on defense, but now could possibly be missing a key offensive star.

If Montgomery's season is over, then he will finish with 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 185 carries throughout the 12–2 season so far.

