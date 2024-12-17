David Montgomery Hopeful to Play for Lions Again in 2024 Despite Knee Injury
The Detroit Lions suffered a slew of injury blows during their Week 15 shootout against the Buffalo Bills. Among their most notable losses was star running back David Montgomery, who sustained a torn MCL during the game.
Although Dan Campbell had declared that Montgomery would be out for the rest of the season, the running back himself hinted that he's not ruling out a return just yet. Speaking at a local coat drive he was hosting in Detroit, Montgomery told team reporter Dannie Rogers that he wasn't placed on IR on Tuesday and that things could still change in regard to his injury.
When asked if there was a chance he could suit up again in 2024, Montgomery said, "I hope so."
Montgomery has formed a sensational backfield partnership with Jahmyr Gibbs helping the Lions to deploy one of the most lethal rushing attacks in football. In 2024, the 27-year-old has produced 775 yards on 4.2 yards per carry and has scored 12 rushing touchdowns. He has 25 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons.
There's been no official update in regard to Montgomery potentially being able to play again this year, but he didn't seem ready to rule out the possibility just yet.