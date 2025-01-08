David Samson Very Confident Tom Brady Won't Return to FOX for a Second Season
Tom Brady is a little over a month away from completing his first season in the FOX broadcast booth by working the Super Bowl with Kevin Burkhardt. It's been an unusual ride for the seven-time NFL champion, both in terms of how he got the job and what he's being paid to do it. Then there's all the increased attention that comes with learning how to perform in a second act.
Through it all, there's been lingering suspicion that he won't make it to the end of his 10-year deal, which has ratcheted up in recent weeks. Andrew Marchand, one of the most plugged-in people in sports media, predicted the other day that Brady would drop his microphone for a more involved role with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Now David Samson, former president of the Miami Marlins and host of the Nothing Personal podcast that tackles sports business, is also now on record in saying that Brady will be a one-and-done. Samson shared his perspective on Wednesday's Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.
"Tom Brady is running that team and the NFL knows it and Fox knows it and something has got to give," Samson said. "So enjoy Tom in the booth because you're not going to see him there next year."
Samson categorized Brady's involvement with the Raiders, which figures to be impacted by yesterday's dismissal of head coach Antonio Pierce, as a insult to other analysts and team presidents. He matter-of-factly says that this is a situation that cannot happen. And yet it is happening and may continue to happen because the person is Tom Brady.
What we have hear is a classic "wait to see" scenario.