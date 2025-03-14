DeAndre Hopkins Says Chance to Play With Lamar Jackson Was Too Good to Pass Up
DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal this week, and the veteran receiver told reporters on Friday during his introductory press conference what he's most excited about now that he’s a Raven: playing with quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Hopkins admitted that the opportunity to play alongside the two-time MVP was one of the big reasons why he chose to sign with the Ravens.
“I think Lamar being the leader of this team is part of the reason that I came here,” Hopkins said. “What he stands for and how he led this team and this organization to the playoffs in multiple years, and since he’s been here, just how he’s led any receiver group he’s had. I think that played a big part of me coming here for sure—Lamar being the quarterback.”
Jackson will have a new target on the field with Hopkins joining the squad. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver produced lower numbers last season playing for the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. But, Hopkins has totaled over 1,000 yards in seven of his 12 seasons. Only Ravens receiver Zay Flowers hit over 1,000 receiving yards last season.
Jackson produced his best throwing season in 2024, completing 66.7% of passes for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed on 139 carries for 915 yards and four touchdowns.