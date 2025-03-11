Veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins Agrees to Deal With Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $6 million after incentives, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 12-year NFL veteran played in 16 games during the regular season a year ago - six with the Tennessee Titans and 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hopkins hauled in 56 total passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns, as he's continued to be a reliable receiver into his 30s.
While Hopkins is not the All-Pro receiver that he once was, he is certainly still a productive pass catcher that has a chance to contribute immediately to the Ravens' passing offense with quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Hopkins has now gone from one Super Bowl contender to another, as he tries to climb the mountain top and win a championship before riding off into the sunset.