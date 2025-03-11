SI

Veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins Agrees to Deal With Baltimore Ravens

The reliable pass catcher will head to Baltimore with a chance to become an important part of the franchise's passing game.

Mike McDaniel

Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has agreed to a free agency deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has agreed to a free agency deal with the Baltimore Ravens. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $6 million after incentives, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 12-year NFL veteran played in 16 games during the regular season a year ago - six with the Tennessee Titans and 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hopkins hauled in 56 total passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns, as he's continued to be a reliable receiver into his 30s.

While Hopkins is not the All-Pro receiver that he once was, he is certainly still a productive pass catcher that has a chance to contribute immediately to the Ravens' passing offense with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Hopkins has now gone from one Super Bowl contender to another, as he tries to climb the mountain top and win a championship before riding off into the sunset.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL