DeAndre Hopkins' Message to Titans After Trade to Chiefs Was Pure Class
After two seasons in Tennessee, Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick on Wednesday. And on Thursday morning, Hopkins passed a physical, making the trade official.
Later Thursday, Hopkins took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote a classy message to the Titans and the city of Nashville.
"Thank you Nashville for bringing joy on and off the field," Hopkins said. "Nashville will forever be home!"
Hopkins, 32, signed a two-year contract worth $26 million with the Titans in July of 2023. Hopkins's two years spent in Tennessee were far from his most productive in the league as the three-time All-Pro tallied 90 receptions for 1,230 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 23 games played for the organization.
The Titans went just 7-16 in those games. But it's clear that Tennessee had a big impact on Hopkins, despite his short tenure there.
Hopkins told reporters in July that he was "the happiest I've been in any organization" and that he felt great about where he was living in Nashville.
And while it's certainly tough to deal with the change, Hopkins, as he told the media Thursday, is looking forward to joining the two-time defending-champion Chiefs.
"I've done a lot, all the accolades that I can accomplish as far as personal [goals]," Hopkins said. "So I think just playing meaningful football in January is what's left on the list."
Hopkins is expected to make his Chiefs debut in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.