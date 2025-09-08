DeAndre Hopkins Makes Absurd One-Handed TD Catch in Ravens Debut
DeAndre Hopkins has still got it.
On Sunday night during his debut for the Baltimore Ravens, Hopkins showed that he still has incredible hands with a stunning one-handed touchdown catch.
Baltimore was leading the Bills 27-19 with 1:09 left in the third quarter and faced second-and-7 at Buffalo's 29-yard line. Quarterback Lamar Jackson dropped back and lofted a ball toward Hopkins near the end zone. Hopkins reached up for the ball with his right hand and snatched it out of the air between two Bills defenders. It was a brilliant catch.
Video is below.
That was Hopkins's first catch in a Ravens uniform, and he made it memorable. After the extra point, the Ravens moved their lead to 34-19.
That was Jackson's second touchdown pass of the night, and he's added a touchdown run. So far, he's outdueling reigning MVP Josh Allen.
Fans immediately weighed in on the snag.
Fans React to Incredible DeAndre Hopkins Catch
Hopkins's fantastic catch on Sunday Night Football garnered immediate reactions from fans and pundits.
Just an incredible catch that could portend great things for Hopkins in Baltimore.