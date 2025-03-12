DeAndre Hopkins's Tweet About Playing With Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry Resurfaces After Ravens Deal
Shortly after the news dropped of receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreeing to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, an old tweet of his describing him playing alongside Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry resurfaced. Now, this trio playing together has become a reality. Maybe Hopkins spoken (tweeted?) it into existence.
"How many TD’s would this trio total?" Hopkins wrote in February 2020 with a picture of the three NFL stars. It only took five years for this question to be answered. We'll find out during the 2025 season.
It'll be a reunion in Baltimore for Hopkins and Henry as the offensive stars teamed up on the Tennessee Titans in 2023 before the running back signed with the Ravens for the '24 season. The move turned out to be a good decision for Henry as he finished the season with his second-highest rushing total at 1,921 yards.
Jackson also had a monster season, posting a career-high 4,172 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. Now he'll have Hopkins on the field as another key target.
Hopkins split his season with the Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs. Over 16 games with the two teams, Hopkins finished the season with 610 yards and five touchdowns. The five-time Pro Bowler is ready to shine in Baltimore.