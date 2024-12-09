Deebo Samuel Defends Himself From Critics by Calling Out His Role in 49ers' Offense
San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel hasn't been his usual self this season, having struggled to provide his usual dynamic impact on the offense. The 28-year-old has just one touchdown reception on the year and has felt like something of an afterthought in the 49ers' offensive game plan.
That has led to some fans criticizing Samuel for his lack of production in 2024. On Monday, following San Francisco's victory over the Chicago Bears, Samuel took to X to defend himself from those who have criticized his performances of late.
"Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!!!" wrote Samuel.
Samuel doesn't seem to believe that his lack of production is his own fault. Instead, he indicated that he's simply not getting enough of an opportunity to make plays.
On the season, he's been targeted 64 times through 12 games, making a total of 40 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown. Over the last four weeks, Samuel has not recorded more than 22 receiving yards and four receptions in a single game. Against the Bears, despite the 49ers' offense playing some of its best football in recent weeks, Samuel had just two catches on three targets for 22 yards.
Samuel has just two games with nine or more targets this season, compared to five such games last year. In recent weeks, Brock Purdy has been looking in the direction of tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Jauan Jennings instead of Samuel. That duo combined for 13 catches on 14 targets in Week 14, racking up 241 yards and two touchdowns.
Samuel made clear to his detractors that he doesn't think he's playing poorly, but perhaps hasn't been granted the same looks on offense that he's gotten in seasons past.