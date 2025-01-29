Deebo Samuel Explained Why He Doesn’t Want to See Patrick Mahomes Win the Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl where they'll face the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Feb. 9. A win would make Kansas City the first franchise to ever win three straight titles, which would be pretty impressive.
While Chiefs fans would love for that to happen, a lot of people outside of Kansas City seem to be pulling for the Eagles.
One of those people is San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel. The wide receiver has some painful history with the Chiefs as he's lost twice to Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the Super Bowl, including last year when Kansas City won an overtime thriller.
Samuel is hoping the Eagles can get the win this year because he definitely doesn't want to see Mahomes win a third title in a row.
“They [Chiefs] beat me twice so I got all the reason to hate," Samuel said this week on his podcast, Cleats and Convos. "It’s the Chiefs and the Eagles, you know I got a love hate for both, but I got all the love for my brother A.J. Brown over there, so I definitely want to see him win. I definitely don’t want to see Mahomes get the third one. I’m rocking with A.J. and Saquon with this one for sure.”
Here's that conversation:
Mahomes and the Chiefs, meanwhile, are slight favorites to win a third straight Super Bowl.