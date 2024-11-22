Deebo Samuel Responds to Terrell Owens Calling Out 49ers Star for Lack of Focus
The 2024 NFL season hasn't been kind to star receiver Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers.
Entering Week 12, the 49ers are 5–5 and stuck in the cellar of the NFC West. Samuel has yet to get going himself, logging just 569 total yards and two touchdowns in nine games—a far cry from the production he typically offers San Francisco's star-studded offense.
Former 49ers legend Terrell Owens didn't mince words Thursday when speaking on 95.7 The Game's The Morning Roast.
"Deebo is not really playing up to Deebo's standards," Owens said [h/t NBC Sports Bay Area]. "Deebo, it seems like he's more focused on his pregame attire than he is actually the game. So again, if we can shift that focus, maybe that can energize and create some more production from an offensive standpoint. Just kind of tongue in cheek with that."
Samuel must have seen those comments somewhere, as he posted a message for Owens on social media.
Samuel, who does often arrive to game day rocking a rather unique look, is averaging 63.2 total yards per game this season. That's a step down from his 74.4 yards-per-game average last year, and a significant drop from his 110.6 yards-per-game clip in 2021, his lone All-Pro season.
Samuel and the 49ers have a chance to get back in the win column Sunday when they battle the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
You can bet Owens will be watching.