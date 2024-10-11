Deebo Samuel Makes Seahawks Defense Look Silly on Explosive 76-Yard TD
The San Francisco 49ers found the end zone first on Thursday Night Football as Brock Purdy connected with star wide receiver Deebo Samuel for an explosive touchdown.
Samuel made the Seattle Seahawks defense look foolish as he secured a catch and turned up field into open space en route to a 76-yard touchdown.
Safety Julian Love attempted to lay a big hit on Samuel but ended up whiffing on the tackle, leaving the star wide receiver with plenty of room to run. Samuel shed another tackle down field and scampered into the end zone for his first receiving touchdown of the season.
Brock Purdy was fired up afterwards, and he looked overjoyed as he celebrated excitedly while running to the 49ers' sideline.
Samuel scored a rushing touchdown during San Francisco's season opener against the New York Jets, but has otherwise been held out of the end zone this year. His first touchdown in over a month––and first receiving touchdown since Dec. 31, 2023––could not have come in more explosive fashion.