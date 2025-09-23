Deion Sanders Made Bold Prediction About Shedeur's Status on Browns QB Depth Chart
Shedeur Sanders's stunning fall down the NFL draft board in April, and subsequent selection in the fifth round by the Browns—and their crowded quarterback room—complicated his path to a starting job in the NFL. But a promising preseason showing by Sanders gave the rookie hope that he could rise up the Joe Flacco-led depth chart.
During an episode of the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce that premiered on Monday, Sanders's father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders did more than provide hope.
He made a prediction, and a bold one at that.
"Be patient and be ready," Sanders said. "You got to be ready when it's time. But when it's time, you're going to know. And it's coming up. I got a prediction. I ain't telling nobody. I got a feeling when it's going to go down. But it's going to go down this year—he's going to get a shot."
Cleveland, on the strength of a stout defensive performance, is fresh off of an upset victory over the previously-unbeaten Packers on Sunday, improving the club's record to 1–2. While the Browns defense has enjoyed a couple of standout performances to begin the season, the same cannot be said for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and the Cleveland offense. Through three games played, Flacco has thrown for 631 yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions, has taken six sacks and owns a 37.5 QBR, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL.
Despite Flacco's uneven play, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he was not close to benching the 40-year-old signal-caller even in the midst of a lackluster offensive performance in the Week 3 victory. Even still, the Browns offense has yet to eclipse the 20-point mark this season.
Should that persist, it's possible that the elder Sanders's prediction could come to fruition sooner rather than later.