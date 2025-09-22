Deion Sanders Had Perfect Line on Shedeur Sanders Not Wanting to Be Ravens’ Backup QB
Deion Sanders wants his son Shedeur to succeed in the NFL, even if that means watching the young quarterback get picked by a franchise with a less-than-stellar reputation in 2025.
Months after April's draft, a new report revealed Shedeur Sanders rejected the opportunity to play for the Ravens amid Baltimore's short-lived pursuit of the ex-Colorado quarterback. Shedeur "let it be known" to the Ravens that he didn't want to sit behind two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and that he preferred to be on a team where he could start under center sooner. Baltimore ended up picking an offensive lineman with the 141st pick, and Sanders went to the Browns with the 144th pick.
Deion Sanders said on the latest episode of New Heights that he fully supports Shedeur's decision, and that he thinks his son will get his chance to lead the Browns' offense by the end of his rookie season. Coach Prime shared that the Eagles, surprisingly, were also among the teams that called Shedeur on draft day, but Shedeur ultimately wanted to go where he had the best odds of becoming an NFL starter.
"I played for Baltimore, so me and Ozzie [Newsome] are cool," Deion said. "So we understood that whole conversation, and he wanted to talk to Shedeur as well as he wanted to talk to me. I put Shedeur on the phone and, I don't want to say how it went but how in the world can somebody fault him for saying or thinking, 'Why in the world would I go backup Lamar for 10 more years?'
"I've never sat on the bench and said, 'Well, I've learned a lot today.'"
"Be patient and be ready," Deion said of his advice to Shedeur. "It's gon' go down this year. He gon' get a shot."
Sanders remains the third-stringer on the Browns' depth chart behind starter Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. The Browns are 1-2 to start the season, and coach Kevin Stefanski apparently has no plans on making a change under center anytime soon.