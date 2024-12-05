NFL Exec Says Deion Sanders Is a Potential Fit for Surprising AFC Team
Deion Sanders’s potential path to coaching in the NFL just got a little more interesting.
Within the last month, the Colorado Buffaloes coach has mostly brushed off rumors tying him to future NFL head coaching jobs as he focuses on finishing a strong season in Boulder.
Sanders has frequently been linked to the Dallas Cowboys, though Mike McCarthy is still steering the ship with the steady support of owner Jerry Jones. But, Sanders has another possible fit in the pro leagues, according to a new report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Many around the league are watching the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job closely as Sanders is seen as a potential fit for the AFC West team, Fowler reported Thursday.
“If there’s one fit, it’s Vegas because of the culture there and the bright lights and Davis’ willingness to do something different,” an unnamed AFC executive told Fowler. “Not sure whether it would work, but it would be exciting.”
Fowler also noted that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady could have a say in the franchise’s future decisions.
“The belief among many in the league is that Tom Brady, now a minority owner of the Raiders, will have some level of influence over major decisions, and team owner Mark Davis will covet his knowledge and insight. If Brady is looking for a fellow GOAT, Sanders has a compelling case as the best cornerback in NFL history,” wrote Fowler.
First-year head coach Antonio Pierce has led Las Vegas to a dismal 2–10 record in 2024 amid the Raiders’ ongoing search for stability at the helm.
With Deion Sanders’s son, Shedeur, considered an option to land in Las Vegas come the 2025 NFL draft, a father-son coach-quarterback partnership could make things quite exciting for the Raiders indeed.