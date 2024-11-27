SI

Mike McCarthy Reacts to Jerry Jones's Comments About Potential New Cowboys Contract

Jerry Jones said it was "not crazy" that McCarthy might receive another contract after this season.

Blake Silverman

Dallas Cowboys head coach McCarthy at his press conference Tuesday.
Dallas Cowboys head coach McCarthy at his press conference Tuesday.
In the middle of a difficult season for the Cowboys, Jerry Jones conveyed a slight sense of optimism for his belief in Mike McCarthy's future as the team's head coach.

Most assumed McCarthy was on the hot seat in Dallas, especially in the final year of his contract. On a radio appearance Tuesday morning, Jones said it was "not crazy" that McCarthy might receive another contract after this season.

"I don't think that's crazy at all," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ. "This is a Super Bowl-winning coach. Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He has great ideas. So, bottom line is, in no place, in my body language or anything else, have you seen indications about what we're going to be doing relative to this staff at the end of this year. And we shouldn't. We got a lot of football left. Six football games, that's a lifetime."

McCarthy was naturally asked about Jones's comments at his press conference Tuesday. McCarthy was lighthearted in his response and poked fun at the thought of him getting a new contract was such a surprise and conversation point.

"Why are you laughing?" McCarthy joked with reporters at a press conference Tuesday. "Crazy? I mean, I really haven't talked about it all year, so I'm definitely not going to start on a short week and an important division game. But I'm not going to throw away positive vibes either, so keep 'em coming. That's all good. But, yeah, that's not something I'm really focused on."

McCarthy and his Cowboys (4-7) have the New York Giants (2-9) in town for their game on Thanksgiving Day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

As for his future in Dallas, that will have to wait.

