Deion Sanders Shares His Powerful Message on Fatherhood to Travis Hunter
Deion Sanders knows how far the power of good advice can go, both as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and the father of five children.
During Sanders' press conference on Tuesday afternoon, he fielded a few questions about Colorado's season-opening loss to Georgia Tech before getting asked for his thoughts on Buffaloes product Travis Hunter becoming a father. Hunter announced the surprising news last week in a YouTube video in which he and his wife Leanna revealed the birth of their newborn son.
Sanders visibly got a bit emotional but held it together, ultimately imparting some words of wisdom to the Jaguars' two-way star:
"Oh my god. I'm taking a deep breath because I love him to life, I love him like he's a son," Sanders said. "It's funny when your son is now a father, so that's why I had to really step back. It's a beautiful thing.
"The thing that I told him is, 'Let's correct all the things that we purposefully think that we didn't receive as a child, and let's correct that in our fatherhood. Let's do that. And no matter what happens in life, let's make sure we're the best darn fathers that ever walked.' I'm proud of him, I love him to life, and I miss him dearly."
So sweet.
Sending nothing but well wishes to Hunter and his growing family of three.