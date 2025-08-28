Travis Hunter And His Wife Leanna Announce Birth of Son With Sweet Video
Travis Hunter has a lot going on as he prepares for his NFL regular-season debut. On Wednesday, the Jaguars rookie and his wife Leanna announced the birth of their son.
The couple posted a video to Hunter's YouTube channel documenting their journey to becoming parents from the date of the positive pregnancy test to the delivery room. Hunter's draft day experience was included. Hunter and Leanna were married in May of 2025.
The video, entitled "Dear Son," is below.
In the end you can hear Hunter saying, "That baby look just like me."
Hunter is set to make his debut against the Panthers on September 7. He was fully cleared for the game on Wednesday.
Jacksonville traded up to select Hunter with the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft and plan to use him at wide receiver and cornerback. The versatile Colorado product won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 after a phenomenal season in which he won the Bednarik Award as the nation's best defender and the Biletnikoff Award as the country's top receiver.
As he prepares for his first NFL game, the 22-year-old Hunter can now add "dad" to his lengthy résumé.