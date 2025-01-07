Deion Sanders Reacts to Titans Surprisingly Firing GM As Shedeur Prepares for Draft
On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans made a highly unusual move in the wake of their worst season in a decade.
Defying NFL norms, the Titans parted ways with general manager Ran Carthon while opting to keep coach Brian Callahan. The decision comes three months before the draft, in which Tennessee will have the first pick.
Among those reacting to the decision was Colorado coach Deion Sanders, whose son—Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders—could potentially be the first player off the board in April.
"WOW!" Deion tweeted in all caps with an eyes emoji, quote-tweeting the Titans' press release announcing their dismissal of Carthon.
Carthon, a former Indianapolis Colts running back, had served in his current position since 2023. Tennessee went 9-25 during his tenure, and fired coach Mike Vrabel after last season in another move that took the football world by surprise.
Shedeur, 22, threw 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season en route to an eighth-place finish in the Heisman voting.