Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon After Two Seasons
The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Ran Carthon on Tuesday morning, a major decision that comes after Carthon joined the team two years ago. The Titans went 9–25 record during his tenure.
"I've loved the time I've spent with Ran. He's a talented football mind, a great man, and friend to everyone along his path," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "It's impossible to ignore that our football team hasn't improved over the past two years. I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course."
President of football operations Chad Brinker will now lead the search for a new GM, and current head coach Brian Callahan will continue in his role.
"I love this team more than you can imagine," Strunk continued. "To our fans: we know this level of performance isn't acceptable. We're humbled by your support as we continue to work towards building the team you expect and deserve."
The Titans hired Carthon back in 2023, when Mike Vrabel was the head coach. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the ex-GM still had four years left on his contract. But now that they've officially secured the No. 1 draft pick for 2025, it's clear management is ready to right the ship ahead of next season.