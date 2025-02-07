Deion Sanders Says He's Expressed Concerns to 'A Few' Potential Shedeur Destinations
At April's NFL draft, the world will be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders's oyster.
Sanders is widely expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks off the board, and conditions are ripe for a leverage play: demand at the position is sky-high, while supply is exceedingly low after last year's haul of six quarterbacks in the first round.
Accordingly, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders indicated Friday to veteran radio host Dan Patrick that he had spoken with some of Shedeur's potential suitors to make his concerns known.
"There's a lot of teams I'd prefer he didn't play for," Deion chuckled. "It's like saying, 'Aren't there teams that you don't want to watch?'"
The coach then mimed changing a channel.
"I'm a dad. I'm a real dad who has a lot of information about the NFL. I know some folks who know some folks who know some folks," Deion said.
When Patrick asked Deion how that process would look, Deion revealed he'd already begun his fact-finding mission.
"A few," Deion said, referring to how many teams he'd spoken with. "I just wanna know... If you don't get your 'why's' answered, you're gonna always be curious in life. I like to get my 'why's' answered."