Deion Sanders Says He's Expressed Concerns to 'A Few' Potential Shedeur Destinations

The Colorado coach is looking out for his son.

Patrick Andres

Deion Sanders on Feb. 6, 2025.
Deion Sanders on Feb. 6, 2025. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
At April's NFL draft, the world will be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders's oyster.

Sanders is widely expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks off the board, and conditions are ripe for a leverage play: demand at the position is sky-high, while supply is exceedingly low after last year's haul of six quarterbacks in the first round.

Accordingly, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders indicated Friday to veteran radio host Dan Patrick that he had spoken with some of Shedeur's potential suitors to make his concerns known.

"There's a lot of teams I'd prefer he didn't play for," Deion chuckled. "It's like saying, 'Aren't there teams that you don't want to watch?'"

The coach then mimed changing a channel.

"I'm a dad. I'm a real dad who has a lot of information about the NFL. I know some folks who know some folks who know some folks," Deion said.

When Patrick asked Deion how that process would look, Deion revealed he'd already begun his fact-finding mission.

"A few," Deion said, referring to how many teams he'd spoken with. "I just wanna know... If you don't get your 'why's' answered, you're gonna always be curious in life. I like to get my 'why's' answered."

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

