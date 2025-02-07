Shedeur Sanders Says Being No. 1 Pick ‘Doesn’t Really Matter to Me’
Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top players off of the board when the clock starts on the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Will he be the very first player off the board? Time will tell, but for the moment, Sanders says he’s not worrying about it too much.
Sanders was asked by ESPN’s Kevin Clark whether he’d hold a grudge for not being taken as the first player of the coming draft, and immediately dismissed the idea.
"Why would I be mad?" Sanders asked Clark. "These are good problems to have. You could be in a way worse situation. Being No. 1 doesn't really matter to me.”
“It’s all about fit,” Sanders said. “The numbers of it, I’m not caught up on that. I’m thankful that the other prospects that I believe are going one, two and three, we’re all cool. That’s the best thing about it.”
As things stand, Sanders is expected to be one of the top two quarterbacks taken off the board along with Miami’s Cam Ward. Sanders’s Colorado teammate, CB/WR Travis Hunter, and Penn State edge Abdul Carter are also contenders to be the first pick.
The Titans, Browns and Giants hold the first three picks of the draft, and are all in need of help across their rosters, but with particularly glaring holes at quarterback. Wherever Sanders lands, he sounds ready to take up the challenge.