Deion Sanders Supported Son Shilo by Attending First Day of Buccaneers Training Camp

Coach Prime has two sons starting NFL training camps this week.

Madison Williams

Deion Sanders talks to Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles at training camp.
Deion Sanders talks to Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles at training camp. / Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Screengrab
Two of Deion Sanders's sons began their NFL training camps this week as Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Browns and Shilo Sanders signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Buccaneers.

On Tuesday, Coach Prime showed up in Tampa Bay to support his younger son Shilo during his first day of training camp. The Buccaneers' social team posted a video of Sanders and coach Todd Bowles talking on the field. Unfortunately, the audio didn't pick up what the two coaches were talking about.

It was a sweet gesture from Sanders to show support to his son during one of the biggest times of his life as he fights to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

This special appearance comes the same day Sanders's other son Deion Jr. posted a video of his dad talking about his undisclosed health issue that's kept him away from the Colorado Buffaloes since last April. Sanders admitted that “I ain’t all the way recovered." Yet, he's made a few public appearances in the last month, including at Big 12 media days and then at the Buccaneers camp.

We'll see if Sanders hops over to Cleveland sometime this week to support Shedeur, too.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

