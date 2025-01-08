SI

Dennis Allen Gives Emotional Thoughts On Making the Most of 'Tough' Firing

The former Saints coach talked about how he dealt with his midseason firing in New Orleans.

Mike McDaniel

The former New Orleans Saints coach discussed his firing and how he dealt with the unfortunate news.
The former New Orleans Saints coach discussed his firing and how he dealt with the unfortunate news. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen was fired in early November after the franchise suffered its seventh straight loss.

New Orleans went 18-25 in 2.5 seasons under Allen's direction.

With so many coaches around the league receiving similar calls this week from franchise ownership that plans on going in a different direction, Allen shared advice on the best way to deal with getting fired.

"You have to control the things you can control," Allen told Jay Glazer. "You can't control somebody else's decision on what they want to do with their business. ...One of your purposes is to help people get better, right? So how do I fulfill that purpose? I pour that out into my family. So I've spent the last, what's it been, two months? Really trying to pour into my family. ...You can sit there and dwell on the negatives, or you can take a bad situation and try to turn it into a positive. So I try to pour that into my family."

It is unclear where Allen will coach next, but it's clear he's taken the right mindset of controlling the "controllables" which is a good approach to have in other facets of life outside of working in the NFL.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL