Dennis Allen Gives Emotional Thoughts On Making the Most of 'Tough' Firing
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen was fired in early November after the franchise suffered its seventh straight loss.
New Orleans went 18-25 in 2.5 seasons under Allen's direction.
With so many coaches around the league receiving similar calls this week from franchise ownership that plans on going in a different direction, Allen shared advice on the best way to deal with getting fired.
"You have to control the things you can control," Allen told Jay Glazer. "You can't control somebody else's decision on what they want to do with their business. ...One of your purposes is to help people get better, right? So how do I fulfill that purpose? I pour that out into my family. So I've spent the last, what's it been, two months? Really trying to pour into my family. ...You can sit there and dwell on the negatives, or you can take a bad situation and try to turn it into a positive. So I try to pour that into my family."
It is unclear where Allen will coach next, but it's clear he's taken the right mindset of controlling the "controllables" which is a good approach to have in other facets of life outside of working in the NFL.