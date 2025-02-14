Denver Broncos Hire Darren Rizzi as Special Teams Coordinator
The Denver Broncos have added to their coaching staff. Head coach Sean Payton has hired Darren Rizzi as the team's new special teams coordinator according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The pair worked together for two seasons when Payton was head coach of the Saints before a short-lived retirement. Rizzi was also Payton's special teams coordinator then.
Rizzi was hired after the 2018-19 season by the Saints. This past season, after New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen was fired, Rizzi stepped in as the interim head coach.
Rizzi was a finalist for the team's vacant head coaching role, but ultimately the Saints hired Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after he helped the organization win a Super Bowl.
The Saints went 2-7 before Rizzi's promotion to interim HC and 3-5 after. A few Saints players expressed strong hope that Rizzi would be retained in full-time fashion as head coach.
Now, he reunites with Payton in Denver.