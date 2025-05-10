Derek Carr's Agent Has Classy Message for Saints QB After Retirement
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on Saturday announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. Moments after the Saints confirmed the news, Carr's agent Timothy Younger took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared some heartfelt words about his client in a classy farewell message.
"Congrats to client @derekcarrqb on retirement and for doing things “the right way." Beyond the more than 250 tds/41k yds/35 GW drives, he was the consummate pro, a leader who aided teammates in times of trouble, and he continues to use his platform to help so many people in the community. It’s been an honor. Best of luck on the next chapter," Younger wrote on X.
Not only was Carr a capable quarterback—he earned four Pro Bowl selections, finished third in the 2016 NFL MVP voting and amassed 257 career touchdown passes, just 16 shy of Hall of Famer Joe Montana—but he was also a kind and thoughtful teammate.
Throughout his career, Carr has also been a steady presence in giving back to the community, whether it was during his time in Oakland and Las Vegas or in New Orleans.
After throwing a football for the first time since December of 2024 in March, Carr felt pain in his right shoulder, and it was discovered that the Saints QB had a labral tear and degenerative rotator cuff damage. Surgery was an option, though it would have forced Carr to miss the entire 2025 season. He instead opted to retire. His retirement frees up roughly $30 million in cap relief.
"Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with [his wife,] Heather, I've decided to retire from the National Football League" Carr said in a statement. "For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It's difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us."