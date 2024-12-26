Derrick Henry Declares Lamar Jackson Deserves MVP Again This Season
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has made a strong case to win his third NFL MVP award, especially over the last three games. Jackson began receiving more consideration in the MVP race after throwing for five touchdowns against the New York Giants against just four incompletions.
Jackson's MVP candidacy grew on Saturday when he led the Ravens to a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with three more touchdown tosses. Jackson's case only strengthened on Wednesday's Christmas Day matchup against the Houston Texans. His stats weren't overly impressive in the win over Houston—he threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts—but he led the Ravens to a dominant 31-2 victory. The win was so large that Jackson came out of the game with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
In addition to his passing stats, Jackson rushed 87 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by a 48-yard touchdown that helped him break Michael Vick's record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history.
Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown in the win, is among those who believe Jackson has earned his third MVP award.
"He deserves it," Henry said after the game. "He's been doing this for a long time, and it's only right for him to get a third one. The stats prove it."
Jackson has thrown for 3,955 yards and 39 touchdowns this season with just four interceptions. He ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards, and second in passing touchdowns. He has also rushed for 852 yards and four more touchdowns. This is arguably Jackson's best season yet as both a passer and rusher.
Heading into this week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the odds-on favorite to win the MVP award and is the primary competition for Jackson. But the Ravens star has thrown for more yards and touchdowns than Allen, who has thrown for 3,549 yards and 26 touchdowns this season.