Derrick Henry Thought Lamar Jackson-Josh Allen NFL MVP Race Was 'No-Brainer'
In a result that surprised many, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won the NFL's MVP award, edging out his Baltimore Ravens counterpart Lamar Jackson at the NFL Honors awards ceremony on Thursday night.
Consider Jackson's Ravens teammate and star running back Derrick Henry among those surprised by the results of the voting.
During an appearance on Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons's podcast, The Edge With Micah Parsons, Henry, after acknowledging that he may be a bit biased, said he believed this year's race was an easy decision for the voters.
"Of course I’m going to be a little biased toward Lamar because he’s my teammate," Henry said. "I just thought it was a no-brainer that he should’ve won. 41 touchdowns, four interceptions, almost 1,000 [rushing] yards."
Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, enjoyed arguably his best season as a pro, posting career highs in passing yards, touchdown passes and yards per attempt, and, as Henry pointed out, all while throwing a career-low four interceptions and maintaining his gaudy production on the ground.
Allen also enjoyed a strong campaign, maintaining his superb production through the air while limiting the turnovers that had plagued him at times earlier in his career. But many believed Jackson had the better year.
Ultimately, the voters didn't think so.