Derrick Henry Rightfully Had the Most Nonchalant Reaction to Making the Pro Bowl
Derrick Henry has been everything that Baltimore Ravens hoped he would be and more when they signed the veteran running back to a two-year deal last offseason. The 30-year-old, who spent his first eight season with the Tennessee Titans, has rushed for 1,783 yards and 14 touchdowns while looking like the Derrick Henry that fans have grown used to seeing throughout his career.
The NFL released the Pro Bowl rosters on Thursday and Henry was one of nine Ravens to earn the honor. It wasn't much of a surprise for Henry, since he's second in the NFL in yards rushing, but it's still a pretty cool honor and it is the fifth time he's been named a Pro Bowler.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta had fun breaking the news to his guys, as the team set up some cameras in his office to catch the reactions. While wide receiver Zay Flowers had a special moment with the GM, Henry seemed pretty unfazed.
Check this out:
Henry said upon hearing the news: "Cool. Bet. Appreciate it. Thank you."
The Ravens can wrap up their second straight AFC North title in Sunday's finale and should be serious contenders to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Henry, with his monster season, could be the difference this year for Lamar Jackson and Co.